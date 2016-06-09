News Minute: Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CST

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say two officers investigating a shots-fired call on the city's far South Side have died after being struck by a train. Police spokeswoman Michelle Tannehill confirmed the deaths Monday night but said she had no additional details to release. She did not identify the officers. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi posted on Twitter that the "devastating tragedy" occurred as the officers were investigating a shots-fired call.

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago's O'Hare Airport is getting a new security scanner that officials hope will make going through security checkpoints more efficient. The Chicago Tribune reports the new scanner may not be used to screen passengers until after the holidays because the Transportation Security Administration is still testing it and training employees to use it.

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago man involved in a traffic crash last May in which a woman and her unborn child were killed has been charged with felony counts of reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving. In a news release, the Kane County State's Attorney's office announced the charges against 19-year-old Frank Ruiz of Carpentersville.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - A judge has granted a certificate of innocence to a northern Illinois man who spent 23 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. Forty-two-year-old John Horton Jr. of Rockford won the certificate Monday from Winnebago County Judge Joseph McGraw. Horton tells the Rockford Register Star that he's "blessed by the outcome." The certificate of innocence allows Horton to seek financial compensation.

