News Minute: Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CST

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say two officers likely didn't see or hear a train that fatally struck them because they were focused on another train coming the opposite direction. Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said "very limited" video from a body camera one of the officers was wearing helped investigators piece together how the tragedy might have happened. The officers had run onto an elevated area of the tracks Monday night on the city's far South Side to investigate the sound of gunfire

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) - Southwestern Illinois fire officials rescued a man who fell into a cistern and was stuck neck-deep in its icy waters for nearly a half-hour. French Village fire officials say the man was rescued Monday after he fell into the underground water tank behind a vacant home in St. Clair County. Fire Chief Al LaPointe says the man was standing on a concrete slab when it collapsed, sending him into the near-freezing waters. He climbed to safety on a 24-foot ladder a fire crew had placed in the cistern.

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) - Park officials in a western suburb of Chicago have agreed to pay $15.8 million for vacant property owned by fast-food giant McDonald's Corp. The Chicago Tribune reports the Oak Brook Park Board approved the deal Monday. It follows last month's passage of a voter referendum allowing the park district to sell $17.9 million in bonds to purchase the property. Board officials say $2 million will be used for improvements so the property can be used for soccer fields and other sports.

CHICAGO (AP) - A northwestern Indiana man has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a suburban Chicago woman. Fifty-year-old Joseph Luecke of St. John, Indiana, was charged Dec. 16 with one count of failure to report an accident resulting in death. Police allege that Luecke struck 42-year-old Penny Pearman along the Lincoln Highway near Ford Heights on Nov. 4 and drove away. The Chicago Heights woman was pronounced dead at the scene after officers found her unresponsive.

