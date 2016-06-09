News Minute: Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

CHICAGO (AP) - Experts in Illinois say preparations for next year's U.S. Census are important because there's a lot at stake, including billions in federal funding and congressional seats. The Chicago Tribune reports that an analysis by George Washington University's Institute of Public Policy has found that at least $34 billion in federal funding for programs that assist Illinois residents is tied to census figures. The Illinois Complete Count Commission says Illinois could lose up to two congressional seats.

FREEPORT, Ill. (AP) - Residents in northern and western Illinois continue to deal with flooding as rivers swell from melting snow and recent rains. National Weather Service readings Monday show major flooding along the Pecatonica River at Shirland and Freeport and the Rock River in the Rockford area and Moline. The Mississippi River also is at major flood stage from New Boston, Illinois, south to Burlington, Iowa.

CHICAGO (AP) - A prison inmate convicted of murder has been granted a new trial after an appellate court determined that Chicago police tortured him into implicating himself in the 1989 slayings of two men. Fifty-three-year-old James Gibson hopes the charges will be dismissed.

URBANA, Ill. (AP) - Data shared with trustees show that the University of Illinois withdrew 25 job offers across its three campuses after doing background checks last year. The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that the total represents ten fewer withdrawals than the previous year and a fraction of the more than 13,000 background checks done in 2018. It was the third year of the university system's new background check policy that trustees approved in 2015.

