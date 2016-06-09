News Minute: Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. CST

ALORTON, Ill. (AP) - A 19-year-old man has been charged with arson after a fire destroyed the home of the mayor of the southern Illinois community of Alorton. The Belleville News Democrat reports the charge was filed Thursday against Yadarius A. Crawford. A warrant says Crawford knowingly damaged the single-family residence Dec. 3, knowing Mayor JoAnn Reed was inside.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Bruce Rauner has named three cabinet members to replace top aides who are retiring. The Republican name replacements Friday for Transportation Secretary Randall Blankenhorn, Agriculture Director Raymond Poe and Kirk Lonbom, secretary of the Department of Innovation and Technology. Each is retiring Dec. 31. Rauner will leave the governor's office Jan. 14 when Democratic Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker is inaugurated.

CHICAGO (AP) - A prison inmate whose murder conviction for a 1990 double murder was overturned this week by a judge after he contended he was beaten by Chicago police into confessing will be tried again and won't be released from custody until January at the earliest. Gerald Reed had hoped charges would be dropped or be freed on bond while awaiting trial.

CHICAGO (AP) - The Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago says when U.S. bishops gather in Illinois next month, they won't talk about a state investigation that found Illinois dioceses failed to disclose the names of at least 500 clergy accused of sexually abusing children. Archdiocese spokeswoman Anne Maselli tells the Chicago Tribune that the retreat hosted by Cardinal Blase Cupich at Mundelein Seminary will "strictly be a time for prayer, fasting and spiritual lectures."

