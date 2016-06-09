News Minute: Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. CDT

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say an officer was shot while executing a warrant and a suspect was taken into custody. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says the incident happened Saturday night on the city's West Side as police attempted to execute a warrant for narcotics and illegal weapons. Johnson says the 34-year-old officer was shot once in the shoulder, and he is in stable but critical condition.

CHICAGO (AP) - R. Kelly's lawyer says he's still waiting for prosecutors to hand over the evidence that led to a sexual abuse charge against the R&B singer. Steve Greenberg says there have been many statements about the allegations but "we haven't seen one piece of evidence." Kelly was released from a Chicago jail on Saturday after more than $161,000 was posted in back child support.

CHICAGO (AP) - Legal experts say the 16 felony counts facing "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett come from eight comments he made to a Chicago police officer and eight statements he made to a detective. Smollett is accused of lying to police about being attacked by two masked men. His attorney called the 16-count indictment "prosecutorial overkill," but prominent Chicago defense attorney Joseph Lopez, who's not involved in the case, says it's the way prosecutors do business in the city.

NEW BERLIN, Ill. (AP) - New Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has proposed a multibillion-dollar state construction program and public education advocates hope a chunk of it goes toward a long-dormant school-construction grant program. Illinois State Board of Education records indicate that since 2004, 270 Illinois school districts have applied for 285 state school construction grants but haven't received funding. The Associated Press estimates the unfunded projects are worth nearly $6 billion.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.