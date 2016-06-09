News Minute: Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CST

Rockford, Ill. (AP) - A man who was convicted of a carjacking in which a woman was pulled from her in car and pistol whipped in Rockford last year has been sentenced to prison. The Rockford Register Star reports that 19-year-old Marquest Friar, who had been found guilty of aggravated vehicular hijacking and resisting a police officer, was sentenced this week to 21 years in prison.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) - A judge has given a northern Illinois community permission to demolish the house where a couple allegedly beat their 5-year-old son to death. But McHenry County Judge Kevin Costello also said Crystal Lake must wait at least two weeks until it tears down the dilapidated house where Andrew “AJ” Freund was killed last April. And the city’s attorney, David Pardys, told the Northwest Herald after this week’s hearing the city hasn’t made a final decision on the house.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - The grandparents of an autistic girl are donating $1 million for autism research. OSF HealthCare Foundation says that with the money donated by Charles and Sue Thomas of Rockford it is creating The Charles and Sue Thomas Autism Endowment for Innovative Solutions. The money will go toward research that focuses on improving early detection of autism, improving care and treatment and other things that will improve the lives of people with autism and their families.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois state senator under federal investigation for fraud has resigned his office. In a letter sent Wednesday to the secretary of the senate, Chicago Democrat Martin A. Sandoval said his resignation is effective Jan. 1. FBI agents raided Sandoval’s Springfield and Chicago offices and home Sept. 24 seeking data on concrete and construction businesses, bribery or theft of federal funds. Sandoval has represented the 11th District since 2003.

