News Minute: Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CDT

CHICAGO (AP) - R. Kelly's lawyers want a Chicago judge to toss a 2019 lawsuit alleging the singer sexually abused a minor a little over 20 years ago. The Chicago Sun-Times reports their motion to dismiss was filed Wednesday in Cook County Circuit Court. The lawsuit says the abuse occurred in 1998. Kelly's attorneys say she had until 2002 to sue. But state law can extend deadlines to file in cases where the accuser becomes aware of the abuse later.

CHICAGO (AP) - Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has condemned a cocktail lounge employee who Eric Trump says spit on him. Lightfoot said Thursday she had spoken to Trump, the son of Republican President Donald Trump, and that it was "very gracious of him" not to press charges after the incident Tuesday night at The Aviary in Chicago's trendy West Loop area. Lighfoot said during a news conference the incident was "repugnant" and that "you cross the line when you assault someone."

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Crews cleaning up southern Illinois roads that have been submerged for weeks under floodwaters are using fire hoses and snowplows to clear the roadways of mud, slime and debris. Illinois Department of Transportation Region 5 Operations Engineer Joseph Monroe tells the Belleville News-Democrat said that mud was caked on so thickly in some areas of Grafton and Alton that workers needed a fire hose and snowplow to remove it.

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (AP) - A man suspected of fatally shooting an Illinois sheriff's deputy has been charged with first-degree murder and ordered held on $5 million bond. Forty-two-year-old Nathan Woodring of Avon appeared in Fulton County Circuit Court on Thursday. He's accused of killing 39-year-old Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum after Chisum responded Tuesday to a battery and disturbance call at a home in Avon in rural western Illinois.

