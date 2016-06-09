News Minute: Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CST

CHICAGO (AP) - The attorney for a woman suing a suburban Chicago hotel over the death of her 19-year-old daughter in a walk-in freezer says someone could have locked the young woman inside. Attorney Geoffrey Fieger told a news conference Tuesday that a button on the freezer door's handle allows it to be locked, overriding a mechanism that would let someone inside get out.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Legislative Ethics Commission has chosen a permanent inspector general to investigate complaints against lawmakers for the first time in four years. Former prosecutor and circuit judge Carol Pope was recommended Tuesday. Pope was Menard County State's Attorney for seven years, served 17 years on the circuit bench and was a member of the Illinois Fourth District Appellate Court for nine years. Pope takes over March 1, 2019. Her term runs through June 30, 2023.

CHICAGO (AP) - The judge presiding over the trial of three Chicago police officers accused of trying to cover up the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald has postponed issuing her verdict. Cook County Judge Domenica Stephenson notified attorneys that she won't issue her ruling on Wednesday, as she said she would after closing arguments earlier this month. She is expected to inform attorneys on Wednesday when she will deliver her verdict.

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say two officers likely didn't see or hear a train that fatally struck them because they were focused on another train coming the opposite direction. Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said "very limited" video from a body camera one of the officers was wearing helped investigators piece together how the tragedy might have happened. The officers had run onto an elevated area of the tracks Monday night on the city's far South Side to investigate the sound of gunfire

