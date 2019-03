News Minute: Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

NEW YORK (AP) - An attorney representing R. Kelly says the R&B artist denies being on yet another videotape that allegedly appears to show him sexually abusing young girls. Steve Greenberg tells The Associated Press on Sunday that he hasn't seen the videotape that attorney Gloria Allred said one of her clients turned over to law enforcement. Allred's client, Gary Dennis, told reporters Sunday in New York that he doesn't know Kelly and doesn't know where the tape came from.

CHICAGO (AP) - A judge has ordered a 19-year-old woman held without bond on attempted murder and other charges in the shooting of a Chicago police officer serving a warrant. Police say Emily Petronella fired a shot through a door Saturday night, striking the 34-year-old officer in the shoulder. The officer is expected to recover. During Petronella's bond hearing Sunday, her attorney argued she didn't know police were outside.

HARRISBURG, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a 19-year-old southern Illinois woman who went missing died of hypothermia due to exposure to the elements. Gallatin County Coroner Tony Cox released the cause of death for Brooke Naylor on Saturday night following an autopsy. Illinois State Police say the Carmi woman's body was found Friday evening in rural Gallatin County.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is starting to make strides toward improving retention through a program that offers freshmen a special orientation aimed at getting them acquainted with college life. The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that the Saluki Success Program covers study habits, mental health awareness, sexual consent and cultural sensitivity. The university saw its freshman retention rate increase to around 71 percent in 2017.

