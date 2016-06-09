News Minute: Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. CST

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago woman has been charged in the non-fatal shooting of a 27-year-old woman as the victim streamed video live on Facebook. Police say 29-year-old Labritney Austin of University Park turned herself in a day after Tuesday's shooting on the South Side. Austin is charged with aggravated battery by discharging a firearm and is due in court Friday. Police say the women know each other, describing the shooting as a "domestic-related incident."

CHICAGO (AP) - A 26-year-old transgender Chicago woman serving a 10-year sentence for burglary is seeking a transfer from a male to a female prison where she says she'll be less vulnerable to abuse. A federal judge will hear testimony Friday on Deon "Strawberry" Hampton's transfer request. She says guards single her out for regular sexual abuse, taunting and beatings at the high-security men's prison she's at now in southern Illinois.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is responding in an unconventional way to criticism of his administration's handling of outbreaks of Legionnaires' disease at a veterans home that have left 13 dead. His office says the Republican has moved into the home for several days to get a better idea of how it operates.

CHICAGO (AP) - University of Illinois President Timothy Killeen says he will recommend the school freeze its base tuition for incoming, in-state freshmen for a fourth consecutive year. Killeen will make the recommendation in an effort to arrest an exodus of Illinois high school graduates to colleges in other states. If the university's board approves Killeen's proposal, Illinois residents will pay $12,036 a year at Urbana-Champaign, $10,584 at Chicago and $9,405 in Springfield.

