News Minute: Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. CDT

CHICAGO (AP) - Suspension is being recommended for a Chicago police sergeant found to have unjustifiably shot an unarmed autistic 18-year-old. A civilian oversight office made the recommendation despite concluding Sgt. Khalil Muhammad acted unreasonably. The attorney for Ricardo "Ricky" Hayes, told the Chicago Tribune the recommendation is troubling. A Chicago police sergeant assigned to investigate the shooting claims he was retaliated against for refusing to clear Muhammad in the shooting.

CHICAGO (AP) - A former Chicago police officer who was captured 14 years after he fled while awaiting trial on charges that he ripped off drug dealers has been convicted in federal court. On Monday, a federal jury convicted 70-year-old Eddie Hicks of racketeering, drug and gun charges as well as jumping bail after a trial in which prosecutors accused him of being the ringleader of a crew of five men who posed as federal drug agents to shake down drug dealers for cash and narcotics.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A study has found that an Illinois' teacher shortage has become particularly acute in central and southern sections of the state. The Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools has released a study showing that 89 percent of school districts in central Illinois have trouble filling teaching positions with qualified candidates. Southern Illinois fared worse, with 92 percent having staffing issues. Association president Mark Jontry notes the pay for beginning teachers is not high.

ALEDO, Ill. (AP) - A blind dog named Callie has been found _ more than three weeks after she dashed from her western Illinois home. Callie survived snow, freezing rain and extremely cold temperatures. Her owner, Jan Pearson of Aledo, says she never thought she would see her dog again. But a teenager on his way to school spotted Callie last Friday in a pasture, just two miles from Pearson's home in Mercer County.

