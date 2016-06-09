News Minute: Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. CST

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago police officer says he has been the victim of retaliation by his bosses for refusing to clear a sergeant of the August 2017 wounding of an unarmed teenager. Sgt. Isaac Lambert was assigned to investigate the shooting of 18-year-old Ricardo "Ricky" Hayes, who is autistic, by Sgt. Khalil Muhammad. The Chicago Tribune reports that in a lawsuit Lambert says his bosses dumped him from the detective division after he refused to change a police report to list Muhammad as the victim.

CHICAGO (AP) - Video reporters who go into high-crime areas to interview street gangs and rappers are unnerved after a trailblazer in their new genre of news was killed in Chicago. Zack Stoner was killed in a drive-by shooting last year. The gangland reporters can invite the wrath of gangs that believe a report favored their rivals or become targets of young gang members hoping to gain higher status in the gang.

CHICAGO (AP) - A former Chicago police officer is to go to trial for federal drug and conspiracy charges more than 15 years after he fled and went on the run. Eddie Hicks has been held without bond since his September 2017 arrest in Detroit. His trial is scheduled to begin Monday in Chicago federal court on charges alleging he was the ringleader of a crew of five men who posed as federal drug agents to shake down drug dealers for cash and narcotics.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois lawmaker has proposed legislation that aims to provide a more comprehensive definition of consent for sex education classes in the state. The State Journal-Register reports that the bill defines consent as "a freely given agreement to sexual activity." The bill directs schools to use the definition when discussing consent, since current state law doesn't offer a specific definition. Advocates say the more detailed definition will help students better understand boundaries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.