News Minute: Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CST

LOVES PARK, Ill. (AP) - Police in the northern Illinois community of Loves Park are warning residents to be careful who they let into their houses after thieves got into a home by posing as water department workers and apparently stole jewelry. WREX-Rockford reports that two men _ one of whom was wearing a jacket and yellow vest with reflective stripes _ knocked on a resident's door on Friday and identified themselves as city water department employees.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) - Prosecutors in a northern Illinois county are increasingly taking their battle against illegal drugs and the national opioid epidemic to the people who've supplied them to overdose victims. The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reports that in 2017, McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally's office charged nine people with drug-induced homicide _ as many were charged with the same crime during the previous six years.

CHICAGO (AP) - State health officials are advising anyone who was at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport last Wednesday and hasn't been vaccinated for measles that they should be tested for the highly contagious disease. The Illinois Department of Public Heath recommendation comes after a passenger on a flight who flew in and out of the airport that day was confirmed to have the measles.

CHICAGO (AP) - An army of snowplows was deployed to clear Chicago area roads after a winter storm left the region covered with a thick blanket of snow and the harsh conditions had left roads so slippery that authorities well south of the city were urging people not to drive unless it was absolutely necessary. By mid-afternoon on Monday, as much as five inches of snow had fallen in some areas.

