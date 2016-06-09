News Minute: Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - A central Illinois man accused of fatally shooting a sheriff's deputy attempting to serve an arrest warrant made his first appearance in court. Floyd E. Brown of Springfield is charged with first-degree murder in the death of McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner. The deputy was shot Thursday while working on a task force trying to serve a warrant at a hotel in Rockford, about 80 miles (128.7 kilometers) northwest of Chicago. The 39-year-old Brown did not enter a plea Monday.

CHICAGO (AP) - A former Chicago police officer who was captured 14 years after he fled while awaiting trial on charges that he ripped off drug dealers has been convicted in federal court. On Monday, a federal jury convicted 70-year-old Eddie Hicks of racketeering, drug and gun charges as well as jumping bail after a trial in which prosecutors accused him of being the ringleader of a crew of five men who posed as federal drug agents to shake down drug dealers for cash and narcotics.

CHICAGO (AP) - Striking musicians at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra are grabbing picket signs instead of piccolos after a lack of progress in contract talks. The musicians picketed Monday in front of Orchestra Hall, a day after announcing they were going on strike. They say management is trying to reduce their pension benefits after nearly a year of negotiations. The previous contract expired last September and had been extended to last weekend.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Southern Illinois-Edwardsville says it won't renew the contract of basketball coach Jon Harris. Harris was 31-88 over four seasons. The Cougars were defeated last week in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.

