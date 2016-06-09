News Minute: Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. CST

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - An ongoing project to digitize all of Abraham Lincoln's papers has received a grant. Officials announced Tuesday that the Abraham Lincoln Association has given a $6,000 grant to the digitization project at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. The grant will pay for software for the Papers of Abraham Lincoln to track hundreds of thousands of documents related to the 16th president.

AURORA, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago police department is testing a new device that restrains suspects by shooting a Kevlar rope that wraps tightly around the person's body. The Beacon-News reports officers from the Aurora police department are trying out the handheld device, which is considered an alternative to using a Taser.

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago man who was convicted of manufacturing child pornography has been sentenced to 29 years in state prison. In a news release, the DuPage County State's Attorney's office says that 53-year-old Adan Rodriguez of Carol Stream's sentence was imposed this week by Judge Robert Miller. Rodriguez was arrested after the girl's mother saw the sexually explicit text messages and photographs between her daughter and Rodriguez and notified police.

CHICAGO (AP) - The attorney for a woman suing a suburban Chicago hotel over the death of her 19-year-old daughter in a walk-in freezer says someone could have locked the young woman inside. Attorney Geoffrey Fieger told a news conference Tuesday that a button on the freezer door's handle allows it to be locked, overriding a mechanism that would let someone inside get out.

