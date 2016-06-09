News Minute: Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m. CDT

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians say they are on strike after contract talks broke down. They say in a news release that picket lines will form starting at 8 a.m. Monday. They say management is still trying to reduce their pension benefits after nearly a year of negotiations. The musicians walked out after completing a Sunday afternoon concert and negotiating all evening. The contract expired in September of 2018 and was extended to March 10.

CHICAGO (AP) - A judge has ordered a 19-year-old woman held without bond on attempted murder and other charges in the shooting of a Chicago police officer serving a warrant. Police say Emily Petronella fired a shot through a door Saturday night, striking the 34-year-old officer in the shoulder. The officer is expected to recover. During Petronella's bond hearing Sunday, her attorney argued she didn't know police were outside.

NEW YORK (AP) - An attorney representing R. Kelly says the R&B artist denies being on yet another videotape that allegedly appears to show him sexually abusing young girls. Steve Greenberg tells The Associated Press on Sunday that he hasn't seen the videotape that attorney Gloria Allred said one of her clients turned over to law enforcement. Allred's client, Gary Dennis, told reporters Sunday in New York that he doesn't know Kelly and doesn't know where the tape came from.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois officials say 343 bobcats were taken by hunters and trappers this winter. The Department of Natural Resources announced on Friday results from the bobcat season that ran from Nov. 10 to Feb. 15. The department says it issued 1,000 permits to hunters and trappers for the season. The harvest limit on the season was 375 animals. Pike County in western Illinois recorded the most bobcats taken, at 25. There were 20 harvested in Randolph County, southeast of St. Louis.

