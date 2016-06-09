News Minute: Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CST

CHICAGO (AP) - Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx says she supports legalizing marijuana in Illinois and that her office will help expunge misdemeanor marijuana convictions. The Chicago Tribune reports told the City Club of Chicago during a luncheon speech on Thursday that expunging the records would help people who have lost out on jobs or housing because of the misdemeanor convictions.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A Muslim leader in Minnesota is calling for life in prison for two men who admitted to bombing a mosque in 2017. Michael McWhorter and Joe Morris pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court. Their pipe bomb damaged the Dar al-Farooq mosque in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington but did not hurt anyone. Jaylani Hussein is executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Minnesota. He sys life sentences are necessary to send a message that such acts won't be tolerated.

AURORA, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed an executive order that his office says will help protect immigrants and refugees in Illinois. Pritzker signed the order Thursday morning at a social services agency in Aurora. Under the order the Illinois Department of Human Services would expand access to welcoming centers in the state for immigrants, refugees and those seeking asylum.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A southern Illinois man has pleaded guilty in connection with a 2017 vehicle crash that left two men dead. The Belleville News Democrat reports 55-year-old Kevin G. Helfrich of New Athens entered guilty pleas Wednesday. He was accused of driving drunk and in the wrong direction when his truck crashed head-on into a car, killing 37-year-old John Bannister and 36-year-old Daryl Harton. Helfrich is to be sentenced in late March or April.

