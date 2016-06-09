News Minute: Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

WATERLOO, Ill. (AP) - A single engine aircraft believed to have been carrying four passengers has crashed in southern Illinois. Authorities say the plane went down Tuesday northeast of Waterloo, in Monroe County. The identity and conditions of the passengers wasn't immediately known. Waterloo is located about 24 miles (39 km) southeast of St. Louis.

MATTESON, Ill. (AP) - The mother of a U.S. Army captain from suburban Chicago says her son was "doing what he loved to do" before he died in the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. Antoine Lewis was one of 157 people who died in the crash Sunday of the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft. The plane crashed shortly after taking off for Nairobi, Kenya from Addis Ababa, killing people from 35 countries. Antoinette Lewis of Matteson says her 39-year-old son was on vacation to do Christian missionary work in Ethiopia.

CHICAGO (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has launched an online calculator that he says will let Illinoisans know how his proposed graduated income tax will affect their families. Pritzker last week rolled out his plan to end Illinois' flat-tax and join 35 other states with scaled-up rates for higher incomes. On Tuesday the governor unveiled what his office calls a "Fair Tax Calculator" that he says would let citizens input their information to see how much they would pay under the new plan.

CHICAGO (AP) - An attorney for Jussie Smollett says she wants cameras in the courtroom throughout the "Empire" actor's trial so that the public "can see the evidence and the lack thereof." Attorney Tina Glandian told Judge Leroy Martin during a brief hearing Tuesday in Chicago that a lot of misinformation has been leaked and that much of it "is actually demonstrably false." Martin said the eventual trial judge will determine whether cameras will be allowed in the room during the trial.

