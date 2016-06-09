News Minute: Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CST

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The Trump administration miscalculated potential damages from train derailments when it canceled an Obama-era rule requiring the installation of more advanced brakes by railroads hauling explosive fuels. A government analysis used to justify the cancellation omitted up to $117 million in potential reduced damages from using electronic brakes. The error could stoke criticism from supporters of the rule. Department of Transportation officials acknowledged the error after it was discovered by AP.

CHICAGO (AP) - Federal prosecutors have offered fresh details in the rare case of a Chicago DEA agent accused of serving as a mole for Puerto Rican-based drug traffickers, saying he sought the prestigious agency job solely to protect the crime syndicate. Fernando Gomez was arrested last week at the DEA's Chicago office on an indictment in New York. He's due at a bond hearing in Chicago Thursday. There's also a hearing in New York the same day.

WASHINGTON (AP) - A suburban Chicago commuter rail agency will get more than $2 million from the federal government to implement a computerized system that will make train travel safer for passengers and rail workers. In a news release, Democratic U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois say that the funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation will allow Metra to implement what is called Positive Train Control safety technology on its railroads.

CHICAGO (AP) - A Minnesota attorney who represents victims of clergy sex abuse is applauding Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan for uncovering cases of Catholic clergy accused of sexually abusing children. Attorney Jeff Anderson says Madigan's finding of allegedly unreported cases is "alarming." Madigan reported that her office has found accusations of abuse against 500 more clergy than Illinois' six dioceses have reported. Catholic dioceses in Illinois are defending their handling of clergy abuse.

