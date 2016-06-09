News Minute: Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A late-winter storm system continues its trek across the Midwest. It will send rain and snow into Minnesota and Illinois on Friday. The storm left quickly rising floods in its wake in parts of eastern Nebraska and Iowa that saw people evacuated from their homes, roads washed out in communities, and farmers worried the water would drown livestock.

CHICAGO (AP) - A request by media organizations to have cameras allowed in the courtroom for the case of R&B star R. Kelly is about to come before a judge. The issue is expected to be the focus of a hearing Friday where Cook County Associate Judge Lawrence Flood will preside. Kelly is charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) - The father of a man accused of killing four people at a Tennessee Waffle House is facing a weapons charge in Illinois. Jeffrey Reinking was charged Thursday in Tazewell County Circuit Court with the unlawful delivery of a firearm. Prosecutors say he gave his son, Travis Reinking, an AR-15 in November 2017 despite knowing he had been a psychiatric patient at a hospital within the last five years. Jeffrey Reinking posted bond and is due to be arraigned April 25. His son remains jailed.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A prohibition on tobacco sales to those under 21 is now under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's consideration. The Senate voted 39-16 on Thursday to impose the restrictions under legislation known as Tobacco 21. The sponsor is Democratic Sen. Julie Morrison of Deerfield. Her idea is to prevent teenagers from picking up the deadly habit. A Pritzker spokeswoman says the governor agrees young people should be prevented from smoking.

