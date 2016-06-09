News Minute: Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CST

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A new state report says nearly 187,000 Illinois residents have registered to vote through the state's new automatic voter registration system. The system went online July 1 under a state law approved last year. A report from the state Board of Elections says about 186,800 people registered to vote between July and Nov. 26 using the system, which requires people to be automatically registered to vote when they apply for or renew a driver's license or interact with certain state agencies.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A central Illinois hospital that specializes in treating patients who need long hospital stays plans to close its doors after eight years. Vibra Hospital of Springfield's interim chief executive officer says in a letter the 50-bed, for-profit hospital will close by March 31 due to "reductions in health-care reimbursement and changes in referral practices" over the past year. The hospital specializes in caring for patients needing stays of a month or longer for complex medical conditions.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - An ongoing project to digitize all of Abraham Lincoln's papers has received a grant. Officials announced Tuesday that the Abraham Lincoln Association has given a $6,000 grant to the digitization project at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. The grant will pay for software for the Papers of Abraham Lincoln to track hundreds of thousands of documents related to the 16th president.

AURORA, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago police department is testing a new device that restrains suspects by shooting a Kevlar rope that wraps tightly around the person's body. The Beacon-News reports officers from the Aurora police department are trying out the handheld device, which is considered an alternative to using a Taser.

