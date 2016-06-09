News Minute: Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say a 19-year-old woman faces attempted murder and other charges in the shooting of an officer who was serving a warrant. Police say Emily Petronella fired a shot through a door Saturday night, striking a 34-year-old officer in the shoulder. The officer is expected to recover. Police say officers recovered a large amount of cannabis, a semi-automatic pistol and large bundles of money from the scene.

HARRISBURG, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a 19-year-old southern Illinois woman who went missing died of hypothermia due to exposure to the elements. Gallatin County Coroner Tony Cox released the cause of death for Brooke Naylor on Saturday night following an autopsy. Illinois State Police say the Carmi woman's body was found Friday evening in rural Gallatin County.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is starting to make strides toward improving retention through a program that offers freshmen a special orientation aimed at getting them acquainted with college life. The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that the Saluki Success Program covers study habits, mental health awareness, sexual consent and cultural sensitivity. The university saw its freshman retention rate increase to around 71 percent in 2017.

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head in an accidental discharge. Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office say Deon Williams was shot about 3 p.m. Saturday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. He died about an hour later at a hospital. Police spokeswoman Officer Christine Calace says Williams and another teen were playing with a gun when it fired.

