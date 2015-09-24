School Closings and Delays - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

School Closings and Delays

WSIL -- Closings and delays for Friday, February 15 are listed below:
Anna-Jonesboro High School -- Closing at 1:30 p.m
Anna-Jonesboro Dist. 37 -- Closing at 1:30 p.m.
Century School Dist.100 -- Closing at 12:30 p.m.
Dongola Dist. 66 -- Closing at 1:30 p.m.
Egyptian School Dist. # 5 -- Closing at 1:30 p.m.
Jonesboro Elementary Dist. 43 -- Closing at 1:30 p.m.
Lick Creek Dist.16 -- Closing at 1:30 p.m.
Massac Unit #1 -- Closing at 1 p.m.
Meridian Dist. 101 -- Closing at 12:30 p.m.
Pope County Schools -- Closing at 1 p.m.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.