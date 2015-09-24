School Closings and Delays

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois lawmakers are reacting the the passage of legistlation that would gradually increase the statewide minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025.

MARION, Ill. -- This week is National Salute to Veteran Patients Week, a time set aside to pay tribute to the men and women who have served our country. Each year, VA centers invite vet groups, celebrities and sports stars to show their appreciation.

CHICAGO (WLS - ABC) -- Chicago police confirmed Thursday that detectives are talking to two persons of interest in connection with the alleged attack on "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett.

WSIL -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this season's flu shot is 47-percent effective at preventing the disease. It is better for children under 17, with a 61-percent rate, and worse for adults 50 year old or older with just a 24-percent effectiveness. That's actually about par for the course -- over the past few seasons, the rate has fluctuated between 19 and 48 percent. But it's not all bad news for the flu vaccine, even ...