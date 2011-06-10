Sports Minute: Here is the latest Illinois sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Paul George scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the final five minutes of the first half and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled to a 121-96 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Russell Westbrook had 13 points, 16 rebounds and 11 steals for his 111th career triple-double. Steven Adams added 19 points and Dennis Schroder scored 18 for the Thunder.

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Blackhawks have placed goaltender Corey Crawford on injured reserve after he suffered a concussion for the second straight season. Crawford got hurt in the first period of Sunday's 7-3 loss to San Jose when the back of his head struck the right post during a goalmouth pileup. He also missed the final part of last year and the start of this season because of a concussion.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears completed their worst-to-first turnaround by securing their first division title in eight years. But if they're going to land a top two seed and first-round bye, they still have some climbing to do. The Bears are third in the NFC behind the South champion New Orleans Saints and West champion Los Angeles Rams with two games to play. They visit San Francisco this week before closing the regular season at Minnesota.

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) - Freshman Miller Kopp scored a career-high 17 points and Vic Law added another 17 as Northwestern defeated Chicago State 88-46. Northwestern (8-3) methodically built its lead and separated with a 13-4 run to end the first half. The Wildcats knocked off their rust, as they hadn't played since Dec. 8 due to final exams.

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) - Levi Bradley had 18 points, on 7-of-10 shooting, and nine rebounds, senior Lacey James had his third career double-double, and Northern Illinois beat Western Illinois 91-76. James finished with a career-high tying 17 points and 10 boards.

CHICAGO (AP) - Kelly Campbell and Mart'E Grays had 18 points apiece to help No. 20 DePaul beat Tennessee State 95-73. Campbell was 6-of-9 shooting and tied her career highs with five 3-pointers and six steals.

