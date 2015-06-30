BENTON -- Something really stinks in Benton. Several residents say it's their water. They say it smells so bad, it's left some of them sick to their stomachs.
MURPHYSBORO -- A report of shots fired Sunday evening in Murphysboro. The initial call came into Jackson County 9-1-1 around 7:15 Sunday evening from Bridgewood Lane.
FRANKLIN COUNTY -- A Benton woman is in jail, accused of stealing at the Franklin County Courthouse.
HERRIN -- The Williamson County Coroner has confirmed a 32 year-old West Frankfort man died in a car vs. motorcycle accident near Chittyville Road in Herrin.
WEST FRANKFORT -- On Saturday, community members gathered at La Fiesta in support of Carlos Pacheco, who has been in a legal battle for United States citizenship since being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in February.
WSIL -- Emergency crews responded to a semi rollover crash south in Williamson County on Saturday night.
MURPHYSBORO -- The Jackson County Sheriffs Office has confirmed one person has died after a head-on collision in Murphysboro Friday evening.
WSIL -- A fallen southern Illinois soldier was remembered Friday for living out his dream.
HARRISBURG -- Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Church Street a little after midnight Friday morning.
WSIL -- As the special session continues in Springfield, Republicans unveiled a new plan to change the way Illinois funds its schools, weeks after another plan passed both the House and Senate.
HERRIN -- The City of Herrin is cleaning up the town. Last year, Mayor Steve Frattini vowed to crack down on property owners who were in violation of city ordinances.
HARRISBURG -- A new center designed to spur economic development and innovation in Saline County opened Friday.
HERRIN -- A few residents of a local assisted living center work hard in a garden to give back to their neighbors.
WSIL -- The third day of the Illinois General Assembly special session ended without a budget, and plenty of frustration after a canceled meeting.
UNION COUNTY -- A Jonesboro woman will serve time in prison for manufacturing meth.
JACKSON COUNTY -- A Murphysboro man with a history of domestic violence was sentenced to several years behind bars Thursday.
UNION COUNTY -- Food pantries all across our area sometimes have a tough time filling their shelves. But one southern Illinois couple has come up with a unique solution.
CARBONDALE -- An unusual type of shooting has a Carbondale woman looking for answers.
WILLIAMSON CO. -- A woman hired as a babysitter is charged with sexually exploiting a child.
WSIL -- After two days of the special legislative session, Illinois lawmakers appeared no closer to reaching a budget agreement on Thursday. Instead they spent time on trivial matters.
DU QUOIN -- Thousands of people are expected to descend upon the Du Quoin State Fairground this weekend for an annual event.
MARION -- Electricity is something we typically don't think about until we're left without it. Callie goes to work with Ameren Illinois to learn what linemen do every day to ensure your power stays on in this week's Callie On The Job.
MAKANDA -- Southern Illinois is full of beautiful bluffs and rock formations.
CARBONDALE -- Thursday, researchers from Louisiana State University met at Saluki Stadium to test a weather balloon like the one they'll use to monitor the solar eclipse in Carbondale.
WSIL -- The number of people killed in deadly crashes in Illinois has been on the rise for several years, according to data from the Illinois Department of Transportation.
MARION -- When News 3 asked viewers about their experiences with Frontier internet this month, we received an overwhelming response. Most came in the form of complaints identical to ones we found filed at the Better Business Bureau.
MT. VERNON -- A "knock and announce" search warrant led to one man's arrest early Thursday morning.
CARBONDALE -- Carbondale police are investigating a robbery that happened Tuesday evening.
ANNA -- Mayor Steve Hartline announced Wednesday that the annual fireworks display has been canceled.
CARBONDALE -- Carbondale Police are looking for a man they believed fired shots at another man during an argument.
UNION COUNTY -- Illinois State Police have identified the victims of Wednesday morning's deadly crash on Interstate 57 in Union County. Eric Barnett, 25, of Adrian, Michigan was behind the wheel of a 2002 GMC Yukon.
JOHNSON COUNTY -- A truck fire broke out along Interstate 24 Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County.
HARRISBURG -- Harrisburg school leaders made last-ditch efforts to continue education as it braces for another year without state funding.
WSIL -- Murray Energy is suing HBO and comedian John Oliver over this weekend's segment on coal.
WILLIAMSON CO. -- A mobile website has been developed so that you can easily find where to get fresh and local produce.
As Illinois lawmakers meet in a historic special session, people who operate and depend on agencies that receive state funding are keeping a close eye on developments.
CARBONDALE -- Historically, special sessions to decide a state budget, like the one that started Wednesday, have not been successful.
WSIL -- New details have emerged from the FBI concerning the Belleville man who opened fire on a GOP baseball practice, gravely injuring a congressman.
PERRY COUNTY -- A Benton man has major injuries after crashing a concrete truck in Perry County.
WSIL -- More information about the investigation into a Belleville man who shot and gravely injured a congressman in northern Virginia was released Wednesday.
WSIL -- Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner made an impassioned plea Wednesday's special session. He called the next 10 days the most important legislative session in Illinois history.
UNION CO. -- The debate over beer sales at the Union County Fair came to a head Tuesday night.
WSIL -- June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, and a Murphysboro shelter wants to help you find the right cat for your home.
WEST FRANKFORT -- Some low-income homeowners are getting much-needed home repairs thanks to the kindness of strangers.
CARBONDALE -- With just 61 days to go until the big total eclipse, the City of Carbondale wants to know what questions people have. Tuesday, they held a public forum to help answer some of those questions.
WSIL -- A recent supreme court ruling overturned a North Carolina law banning social media use among sex offenders.
HARRISBURG -- Folks interested in school funding will get their chance to ask questions about recent developments in an upcoming town hall meeting. Harrisburg Superintendent Mike Gauch will host the meeting to fill parents in on a Senate bill that may help.
DU QUOIN -- Rev up your engines! The General Tire Street Machine Nationals takes over the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds June 23 - 25. T
WSIL -- You may be dreaming about vacations or weekend getaways. The Better Business Bureau warns travelers to be aware of rental scams that could play havoc with vacation plans.
JEFFERSON COUNTY -- Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
WSIL -- There's a new Miss Illinois. Abby Foster from Danville won the crown during the Miss Illinois pageant which was held in Marion.
