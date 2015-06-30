Police investigate shots fired in Murphysboro Sunday, June 25, 2017 9:18 PM EDT Updated: MURPHYSBORO -- A report of shots fired Sunday evening in Murphysboro. The initial call came into Jackson County 9-1-1 around 7:15 Sunday evening from Bridgewood Lane. More>>

Benton woman arrested for theft at courthouse Sunday, June 25, 2017 5:27 PM EDT FRANKLIN COUNTY -- A Benton woman is in jail, accused of stealing at the Franklin County Courthouse.

West Frankfort man dies in car vs. motorcycle crash Sunday, June 25, 2017 8:21 AM EDT HERRIN -- The Williamson County Coroner has confirmed a 32 year-old West Frankfort man died in a car vs. motorcycle accident near Chittyville Road in Herrin.

Fundraiser for West Frankfort man at center of immigration case Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:07 AM EDT WEST FRANKFORT -- On Saturday, community members gathered at La Fiesta in support of Carlos Pacheco, who has been in a legal battle for United States citizenship since being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in February.

Semi rollover crash on I-57 in Williamson County Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:50 PM EDT WSIL -- Emergency crews responded to a semi rollover crash south in Williamson County on Saturday night.

Fatal crash in Murphysboro Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:41 AM EDT MURPHYSBORO -- The Jackson County Sheriffs Office has confirmed one person has died after a head-on collision in Murphysboro Friday evening.

Overnight shooting in Harrisburg Friday, June 23, 2017 10:49 PM EDT HARRISBURG -- Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Church Street a little after midnight Friday morning.

Republicans propose new school funding plan Friday, June 23, 2017 9:54 PM EDT WSIL -- As the special session continues in Springfield, Republicans unveiled a new plan to change the way Illinois funds its schools, weeks after another plan passed both the House and Senate.

Dozens of neglected properties torn down in Herrin since year-long crackdown Friday, June 23, 2017 9:53 PM EDT HERRIN -- The City of Herrin is cleaning up the town. Last year, Mayor Steve Frattini vowed to crack down on property owners who were in violation of city ordinances.

Center to spur economic growth opens in Harrisburg Friday, June 23, 2017 8:20 PM EDT HARRISBURG -- A new center designed to spur economic development and innovation in Saline County opened Friday.

Unsung Hero: Hurricane Creek Gardeners Friday, June 23, 2017 7:59 PM EDT HERRIN -- A few residents of a local assisted living center work hard in a garden to give back to their neighbors.

Meeting of top Illinois lawmakers canceled Friday, June 23, 2017 7:40 PM EDT WSIL -- The third day of the Illinois General Assembly special session ended without a budget, and plenty of frustration after a canceled meeting.

Murphysboro man heading to prison for domestic violence Friday, June 23, 2017 12:49 PM EDT JACKSON COUNTY -- A Murphysboro man with a history of domestic violence was sentenced to several years behind bars Thursday.

Local couple works to feed those in need with community garden Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:45 PM EDT UNION COUNTY -- Food pantries all across our area sometimes have a tough time filling their shelves. But one southern Illinois couple has come up with a unique solution.

Woman arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:01 PM EDT WILLIAMSON CO. -- A woman hired as a babysitter is charged with sexually exploiting a child.

Instead of budget, Illinois lawmakers vote on trivial matters Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:42 PM EDT WSIL -- After two days of the special legislative session, Illinois lawmakers appeared no closer to reaching a budget agreement on Thursday. Instead they spent time on trivial matters.

Engines rev for Street Machine Nationals Thursday, June 22, 2017 8:37 PM EDT DU QUOIN -- Thousands of people are expected to descend upon the Du Quoin State Fairground this weekend for an annual event.

Callie On The Job: Ameren Illinois Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:59 PM EDT MARION -- Electricity is something we typically don't think about until we're left without it. Callie goes to work with Ameren Illinois to learn what linemen do every day to ensure your power stays on in this week's Callie On The Job.

Maddie on the Move: Rock climbing Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:27 PM EDT MAKANDA -- Southern Illinois is full of beautiful bluffs and rock formations.

Research crews test weather balloon at SIU ahead of eclipse Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:09 PM EDT CARBONDALE -- Thursday, researchers from Louisiana State University met at Saluki Stadium to test a weather balloon like the one they'll use to monitor the solar eclipse in Carbondale.

Traffic fatalities on the rise in Illinois Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:44 PM EDT WSIL -- The number of people killed in deadly crashes in Illinois has been on the rise for several years, according to data from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Marion man starts internet service to combat low speeds Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:22 PM EDT MARION -- When News 3 asked viewers about their experiences with Frontier internet this month, we received an overwhelming response. Most came in the form of complaints identical to ones we found filed at the Better Business Bureau.

Anna fireworks event canceled Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:01 PM EDT ANNA -- Mayor Steve Hartline announced Wednesday that the annual fireworks display has been canceled.

Carbondale man wanted after shots fired Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:28 PM EDT CARBONDALE -- Carbondale Police are looking for a man they believed fired shots at another man during an argument.

I-57 reopened after deadly crash in Union County Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:12 AM EDT UNION COUNTY -- Illinois State Police have identified the victims of Wednesday morning's deadly crash on Interstate 57 in Union County. Eric Barnett, 25, of Adrian, Michigan was behind the wheel of a 2002 GMC Yukon.

Passer-by saves driver from exploding truck Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:38 PM EDT JOHNSON COUNTY -- A truck fire broke out along Interstate 24 Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County.

School districts brace for year three with no budget Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:35 PM EDT HARRISBURG -- Harrisburg school leaders made last-ditch efforts to continue education as it braces for another year without state funding.

Murray Energy to sue HBO comedian Wednesday, June 21, 2017 9:04 PM EDT WSIL -- Murray Energy is suing HBO and comedian John Oliver over this weekend's segment on coal.

New app helps folks find farmers markets Wednesday, June 21, 2017 8:08 PM EDT WILLIAMSON CO. -- A mobile website has been developed so that you can easily find where to get fresh and local produce.

Illinois budget battle: What's at stake? Wednesday, June 21, 2017 7:42 PM EDT As Illinois lawmakers meet in a historic special session, people who operate and depend on agencies that receive state funding are keeping a close eye on developments.

How effective are special sessions? Wednesday, June 21, 2017 7:15 PM EDT CARBONDALE -- Historically, special sessions to decide a state budget, like the one that started Wednesday, have not been successful.

Timeline shows Hodgkinson's attack Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6:58 PM EDT WSIL -- New details have emerged from the FBI concerning the Belleville man who opened fire on a GOP baseball practice, gravely injuring a congressman.

Benton man injured after crashing concrete truck Wednesday, June 21, 2017 3:25 PM EDT PERRY COUNTY -- A Benton man has major injuries after crashing a concrete truck in Perry County.

FBI: Congressional shooter acted alone Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:46 PM EDT WSIL -- More information about the investigation into a Belleville man who shot and gravely injured a congressman in northern Virginia was released Wednesday.

Gov. Rauner's address proves division still present in legislature Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:02 AM EDT WSIL -- Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner made an impassioned plea Wednesday's special session. He called the next 10 days the most important legislative session in Illinois history.

Anna City Council rejects alcohol at public gatherings Tuesday, June 20, 2017 11:45 PM EDT UNION CO. -- The debate over beer sales at the Union County Fair came to a head Tuesday night.

Local shelter looks to place cats in good homes Tuesday, June 20, 2017 10:35 PM EDT WSIL -- June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, and a Murphysboro shelter wants to help you find the right cat for your home.

Teens repair roofs for low-income residents Tuesday, June 20, 2017 9:14 PM EDT WEST FRANKFORT -- Some low-income homeowners are getting much-needed home repairs thanks to the kindness of strangers.

Carbondale holds eclipse forum to hear from citizens Tuesday, June 20, 2017 8:26 PM EDT CARBONDALE -- With just 61 days to go until the big total eclipse, the City of Carbondale wants to know what questions people have. Tuesday, they held a public forum to help answer some of those questions.

Supreme court ruling sparks local discussion Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:46 PM EDT WSIL -- A recent supreme court ruling overturned a North Carolina law banning social media use among sex offenders.